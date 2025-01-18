JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Viking (NYSE:VIK) Stock Price

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIK. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Viking in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

VIK stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Viking has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Viking by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 6,693.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 352,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 347,468 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

