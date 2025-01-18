JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JVSPAC Acquisition by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,318 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JVSPAC Acquisition by 40.8% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 351,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 101,882 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in JVSPAC Acquisition by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 284,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in JVSPAC Acquisition by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 497,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JVSPAC Acquisition by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 392,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter.

JVSPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVSA remained flat at $10.52 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. JVSPAC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

About JVSPAC Acquisition

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

