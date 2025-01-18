Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $92.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

NYSE C opened at $80.05 on Thursday. Citigroup has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

