Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Kimco Realty makes up approximately 2.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.84.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.35 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $507.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

