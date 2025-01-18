KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 36,376 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,376 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 99,031 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 530,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.