KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

