KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

