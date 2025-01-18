KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $98.73 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.26.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

