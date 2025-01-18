KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.29.

HON stock opened at $222.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.00 and a 200 day moving average of $214.36. The firm has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

