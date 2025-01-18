kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.47 and last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 125278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on KSI shares. CIBC set a C$6.00 price objective on kneat.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KSI
kneat.com Price Performance
kneat.com Company Profile
kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than kneat.com
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.