kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.47 and last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 125278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.23.

A number of analysts have commented on KSI shares. CIBC set a C$6.00 price objective on kneat.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$549.54 million, a P/E ratio of -39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08.

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

