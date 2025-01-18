Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KTB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $729,537.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,227.09. This trade represents a 33.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $9,961,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,748,177.60. This trade represents a 26.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $86.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $94.82.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $670.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.