KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 0.7% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 53.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 8.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.06. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $226.74 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.