Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,725 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

