Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Buys 56 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $858.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $883.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $757.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.06 and a 52 week high of $941.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Netflix from $1,010.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.06.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

