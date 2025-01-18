Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,913,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.06 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

