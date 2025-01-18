Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $700,000 Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. CWM LLC increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,028,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,065,000 after buying an additional 610,397 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,147,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,922,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200,877 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $26.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $933.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

