Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $8.77 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,024,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

