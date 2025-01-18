Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Target by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.23.

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

