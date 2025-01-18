Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 16,023 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,023 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $9,580,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2,414.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 399,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 78.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 891,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 390,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $5,455,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.10%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

