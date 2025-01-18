Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Update

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 82.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.05. 98,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,273. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.64 million, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.75.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

