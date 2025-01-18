Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 115.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 321,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 37,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

