Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FIS opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.24 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.