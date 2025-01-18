Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EME. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.8 %

EME opened at $507.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.88. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.22 and a 1-year high of $532.38.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.