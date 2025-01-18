Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,755,000 after buying an additional 411,808 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 127.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,329.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,994.18. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,810.84. The trade was a 25.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $533,900 and sold 36,959 shares valued at $1,382,636. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WSC opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

