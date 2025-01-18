Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Given New $31.50 Price Target at Northland Securities

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Life Time Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE LTH opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $4,127,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,556.66. This trade represents a 40.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,650. The trade was a 11.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 268.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.