Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 484,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 213,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Lion One Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 4.07.

About Lion One Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.