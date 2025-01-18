Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $490.60 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.28 and a 200-day moving average of $534.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

