Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,561,000 after purchasing an additional 249,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,088,000 after buying an additional 209,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,828,000 after buying an additional 180,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $490.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

