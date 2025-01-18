LongView Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LongView Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

