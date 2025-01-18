LongView Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LongView Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $89.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

