LongView Wealth Management Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.91%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

