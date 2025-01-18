LongView Wealth Management Has $315,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

