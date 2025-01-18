LongView Wealth Management Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 330.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,061 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of LongView Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LongView Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,764,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,314,000 after acquiring an additional 684,827 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,648,000 after purchasing an additional 452,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,293,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,271,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,272,000 after buying an additional 3,047,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,307 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

