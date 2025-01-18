LongView Wealth Management Purchases 1,360 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LongView Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,820,000 after buying an additional 1,700,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,024,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,476 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
