LongView Wealth Management Sells 93 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

LongView Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $329.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $336.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.36. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.