Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Cut by Sib LLC

Sib LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 9.3% of Sib LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sib LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after buying an additional 305,302 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,405,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $79,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $373.70 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

