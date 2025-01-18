Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 77,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 130,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$203.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

