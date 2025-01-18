Lummis Asset Management LP Has $1.19 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Lummis Asset Management LP lowered its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Middleby accounts for 1.5% of Lummis Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Middleby by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. StockNews.com upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Middleby Price Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $142.03 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $118.41 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average is $136.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.15). Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $942.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.