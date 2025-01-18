Lummis Asset Management LP Sells 1,773 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lummis Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 2.7% of Lummis Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 10.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $149.15 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.53 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.29.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

