Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.07 and traded as low as $6.65. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 32,893 shares changing hands.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth $86,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 22,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 612.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 20,808 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.