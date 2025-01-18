Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.070-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Main Street Capital also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.01-$1.03 EPS.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

