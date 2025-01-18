Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Lessened by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,173,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,776.14 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,342.66 and a one year high of $1,809.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,727.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,623.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.