Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.84 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 42.24 ($0.51). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.51), with a volume of 1,001,166 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MARS
Marston’s Stock Down 0.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Marston’s news, insider Hayleigh Lupino bought 111,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £50,398.65 ($61,319.69). 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Marston’s Company Profile
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marston’s
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is a SEC Filing?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.