Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.84 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 42.24 ($0.51). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.51), with a volume of 1,001,166 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Marston's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARS

Marston’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,408.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Marston’s news, insider Hayleigh Lupino bought 111,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £50,398.65 ($61,319.69). 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marston’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.