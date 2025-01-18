Martina M.D. Flammer Sells 1,384 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $95,108.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,338.80. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 10th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $392,786.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $220,403.04.

Insmed stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.51. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter worth $237,076,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Insmed by 113.3% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,800,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 76.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,212,000 after acquiring an additional 714,539 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,056,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,404,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

