Mason & Associates Inc Purchases 1,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $237.44 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.19 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

