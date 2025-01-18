Mason & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mason & Associates LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $194.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $170.13 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.93 and its 200 day moving average is $193.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

