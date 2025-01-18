Mason & Associates LLC Has $117.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mason & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 35.1% of Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mason & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $117,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.17 and a 12 month high of $280.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

