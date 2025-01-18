Mason & Associates LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Mason & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF comprises about 0.2% of Mason & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $1,156,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $43.71 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

