Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Position Reduced by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Barington Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in Mattel by 25.3% in the second quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 595,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 449.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 238,884 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,263,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 53.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 172,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 59,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

