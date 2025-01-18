McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

Shares of MCD opened at $280.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,366.30. The trade was a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,704 shares of company stock worth $2,829,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

